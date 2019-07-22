LETTER: Thank you for spotlighting the good in our community

Reader Sandra Steffan was grateful to see two recent stories in the Langley Advance Times

Dear Editor,

Re: [Langley in Focus – Five Generations, Langley Advance Times, July 10]

The article was great.

Thank you for sharing the picture of all women together from one family.

As well, the letter to the editor [Welcome!, Langley Advance Times, July 10] was fantastic.

Wonderful to read about our new neighbours and remember that Canada is made up of many people from different countries and nationalities.

Welcome Harry and Sally!

Great to know that they are fitting perfectly into their new community.

Kudos to you!

Sandra Steffan, Langley