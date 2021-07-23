Letter: Thank you for making high school zero carbon

They are to be commended for this initiative

Thank you for making high school zero carbon

I would like to thank the elected councils of both the CVRD and North Cowichan as well as the trustees of School District 79 (Cowichan) for their leadership in requesting that the provincial government make the necessary investment to ensure that the proposed new Cowichan high school is a zero carbon emitting building. Advocating to “spend what it takes” is some of what we should expect from local governments in response to the climate emergency we are all facing.

They are to be commended for this initiative and encouraged to use every other tool in the local government tool box to accelerate our transition to a net zero carbon future.

Thank you on behalf of my grandchildren.

David Slade

Cobble Hill

