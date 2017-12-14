Letter: Thank you for amazing community spirit

Dear Editor, I wanted to share this with the residents of greater Castlegar. A beautiful thing happened today. I received a call from Bill Clarke owner of the local funeral home.

The Community Harvest Food Bank recently helped out one of our family/volunteers with the cost of the cremation of her daughter. Under very unfortunate and heartbreaking circumstances, we helped to expedite the very long and horrendous process of a person who is, low income, trying to deal with the system, all while dealing with a shattered heart and not being familiar with the process.

Bill and I have had a couple of conversations over the past month and today he phoned and said that they would be returning the cheque as they just did not ever want to take money from those that are in need. The business will be working with the government to get costs covered.

This is truly a story of community compassion and love. Thank you, Castlegar Funeral Home for your service and tremendous community spirit.

Deb McIntosh

Community Harvest Food Bank