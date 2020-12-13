LETTER: Temporary church closure safest for all

Send your letter to the editor via email to editor@langleyadvancetimes.com. Please included your first and last name, address, and phone number.

Dear Editor,

[RE: LETTER: Churches provide more than services to communities such as Langley, Nov. 7, langleyadvancetimes.com]

With respect to the letter from Cherryl Katnich, defending her church for staying open amid COVID, I have one question: How many COVID resulting infections among your congregation (perhaps carried into the community) will it take for you to decide that maybe – just maybe – it might be a good idea to temporarily close your doors?

Barry Whaites, Langley

