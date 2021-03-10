LETTER – Telus towers would help resolve woeful cellular reception in the Comox Valley

The Comox Valley has numerous pockets without cellular service. More cellular towers could rectify the problem. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE

Dear editor,

I have always felt secure in being able to connect with emergency services, call for help if needed or just communicate with dear friends and family.

So you can only imagine my surprise when I moved to beautiful Comox last year and have found there are many “pockets of NO phone reception” in this area and in Courtenay.

I have hiked in mountain ranges and know to expect I might lose reception there. This also happens on the Coquihalla Hwy. But never have I lived anywhere in an established community that I didn’t have reliable phone service.

Your March 3 edition has a tiny little article tucked away on page A16 headlined “Telus seeking approval for expansion.” It appears within an article about the Comox council which leads me to assume this approval might have to come from the elected members of that esteemed group.

I would suggest to them that this long-standing problem here in Comox should be prioritized very high on their agenda. Elections are always around the corner and I’m sure the honorable members want to “approve” this important expansion of the Telus towers.

Perhaps your paper could do a larger article explaining the history of the placement of the towers and what has ensued over the past 10-20 years. Everyone I ask has told me a different reason for this glaringly absurd problem.

I look forward to reading about it in your paper.

Judy Douglas,

Comox

Comox Valley Record