LETTER: Telosky park being treated like a garbage can

Dear Editor,

Decided to utilize walking path that circles playing fields at Telosky Park.

The condition of surfaces looks brilliant, hopefully various sport clubs have the opportunity to utilize in the near future, well done to all who were involved in planning.

During my walk past the skateboard park, however, I was so disappointed to see the various pieces of garbage including liquor bottles, beer cans, and whatever items persons have discarded versus placed in proper locations.

It’s too bad, when City attempts to improve sports facilities, and we have individuals who just don’t care.

Doug Morrison, Maple Ridge

