LETTER: Teens capable of informed decisions

Elyssa Sunray and Myrika McDonald are currently lobbying the provincial government to lower the voting age to 16. This photo shows them on the steps of the Legislative Assembly. (Photo submitted)

Regarding Frank Borkenhagen’s letter about lowering the voting age and accusing Andrew Weaver of exploiting children in a ‘thinly disguised opportunistic’ plot, I feel compelled to respond.

Perhaps Mr Borkenhagen’s letter is a thinly disguised fear of his preferred party not getting back into power. How anyone can believe that 16-year-olds are mature enough to operate one or two tons of deadly moving steel on our public roads (driving) but can’t make an informed decision is mind boggling to me. His letter slanders not only Weaver but all 16-year-olds.

The teens I know accept responsibility for their actions, their families, their debt, and yes, pay taxes. They also act responsibly to the broader community and many such as my own children volunteered hundreds of hours during their time at Reynolds high school and beyond for the greater good of the community.

These young adults have definitely earned the right to vote and are more than capable of making an informed decision. In fact, I would gladly have bet on my son or daughter at 16 to beat most adults in a political knowledge test. Uninformed youth will probably choose not to bother voting just like all the adults that waste the privilege. So I’m not really sure what the writer is worried about. Oh right, I already touched on that at beginning.

Matthew Taylor

Saanich