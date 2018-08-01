Letter: Taxpayers stuck again

City of Penticton has handed out the contract to repair the marina

Penticton Western News letters to the editor.

With all the wisdom of a bag of nails, Penticton City Hall gave Trademark Industries the job of repairing Skaha Marina docks.

One of the owners is also a principal of Trio Marine Group, who holds the lease on Skaha Marina until the end of 2018. Did they repair and/or replace the docks? Look at them, this is a long-term maintenance problem.

Just what does this deal look like to the taxpayer? To quote a friend, “a bad nightmare that never goes away.”

City hall, have you no sense of shame? We pay again.

Lynn Crassweller

Penticton

