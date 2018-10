Perhaps taxis can charge a minimum rate for short runs - say $20.

That would avoid the terrible situation that the elderly man had to endure asking for a cab from the ferry to Sidney. He should not have endured the humiliation and physical difficulty in taking the bus.

After all, we pay plumbers and electricians a minimum fee just to visit so I suppose we should do the same for taxi drivers.

A. Dalton

Sidney