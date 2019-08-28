LETTER: Taxes too high, Langley woman argues

Dear Editor,
I strongly disapprove of Justin Trudeau’s carbon tax. Groceries are getting very expensive, and I can’t afford to eat at fast food restaurants with my friends anymore.
Shelby Munro, Langley
Increased taxes impact the activities of daily life.
In 2001, two members of the Burns Lake forestry community were shocked to learn that someone was cutting picnic tables in half with a chainsaw and pulling out fire rings at the Ethel F. Wilson Provincial Park.
The union representing workers with the MV Francois Forester ferry have voted overwhelmingly to strike amid an impasse in negotiations with the employer WaterBridge.
Us and Them is on a North American tour
Usage increases owing to Coastal GasLink pipeline work
Headlining comic John Beuhler has been described as, wickedly funny, fearless and poignant
The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) has partnered with the Paws for Hope Animal Foundation to deliver year-round spaying and neutering for low-income families.
Bouquet to the piano lady; beef to an arrogant golfer