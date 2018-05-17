LETTER: Taxes squandered on commercial yard waste disposal

Once again I am left with nowhere to turn. My recent experience at the Saanich public garden drop-off was an education in my tax dollars being wasted. Again.

In the lineup and at the disposal area I witnessed numerous lawn care, tree service and landscaper trucks complete with their mowers, rakes and pitchforks. Despite the sign that clearly stated “commercial use prohibited”.

I asked the young man working his shift why they were allowed to dump all this commercial product for free. Free being used very loosely here, because our taxes pay for this. The worker told me that he was instructed to turn a blind eye, so it wouldn’t create problems for his bosses. Apparently they felt our taxes are their own personal funds to squander as they see fit.

If I don’t pay my taxes, I will ultimately lose my house to the municipality, and it will be put up for auction to the highest bidder. Yet I am (through these property taxes) forced to subsidize the businesses who may or may not even contribute to Saanich’s coffers. And regardless if they are paying their property tax and claiming all of their revenue on their return forms, they are still dumping illegally at a location that forbids them to do so. All with the consent of the lazy bosses at the Saanich yard.

I am absolutely furious with the self important attitude of the managers at the Saanich. Their bosses (mayor and council) who represent and are employed by us, need to act in our interest immediately.

Eleanor Munro

Saanich