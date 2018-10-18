LETTER: Taxes are necessary to maintain services

Dear editor,

I have been reading about all the candidates for the upcoming election and one thing jumps out at me about this group of people wanting to be elected here in Courtenay who keep preaching tax cuts, tax cuts, tax cuts. They seem to be ignoring the fact that taxes pay for many things including much-needed services. If they cut taxes they will have to cut services or start charging those least able to pay, user fees.

Many seniors and disabled people are already struggling to get by with existing incomes below the poverty line, even with the currently existing services. Cut taxes and these already difficult lives will become even more difficult when services need to be cut due to reductions in funding.

Loraine Hudelson,

Courtenay