LETTER: Tax increases difficult on fixed income

My taxes were increased 17.5 per cent; my neighbour's by $600.

My taxes were increased 17.5 per cent; my neighbour’s by $600.

At this rate, taxes will be five times, yes five times, higher in 10 years’ time.

Given that so many seniors in Parksville are on a fixed income, how is their government serving them? Perhaps it is expanded infrastructure that is required due to development but that developers do not wish to be burdened with or is it decisions like tens of thousands in signage costs that local businesses are not foolish enough to invest in themselves.

We deserve an explanation.

Henry Salomon-de-Friedberg

Parksville

Previous story
LETTER: Courtenay taxpayer says City is spending at an unsustainable rate

Just Posted

Kamloops RIH Urgent Primary Care Centre welcomes first patient

  • 2 hours ago

 

LETTER: Tax increases difficult on fixed income

  • 2 hours ago

 

MP McLeod reflects on recent session of Parliament

  • 2 hours ago

 

Special thanks to the Rotarians

  • 2 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • LETTER: Tax increases difficult on fixed income

    My taxes were increased 17.5 per cent; my neighbour's by $600.

  • Special thanks to the Rotarians

    Dear Editor,

  • MP McLeod reflects on recent session of Parliament

    Parliament has concluded another session and as I reflect back there were a number of issues in which all parties found common ground. From standing up for Canada when it came to fighting for NAFTA, or supporting five pieces of legislation including in my portfolio Bill C-70 an agreement on Cree Nation Governance.