LETTER: Tax increases difficult on fixed income

My taxes were increased 17.5 per cent; my neighbour’s by $600.

At this rate, taxes will be five times, yes five times, higher in 10 years’ time.

Given that so many seniors in Parksville are on a fixed income, how is their government serving them? Perhaps it is expanded infrastructure that is required due to development but that developers do not wish to be burdened with or is it decisions like tens of thousands in signage costs that local businesses are not foolish enough to invest in themselves.

We deserve an explanation.

Henry Salomon-de-Friedberg

Parksville