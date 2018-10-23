LETTER: Taunts and smear campaigns in Summerland’s election

Many electors were quick to believe accusations about various candidates

Dear Editor:

Elected or not, in the aftermath of any election there is considerable reflection by all candidates.

I have been elected in six consecutive municipal elections and only once by acclamation. Each time I have taken note of the environment in which I have campaigned.

My opinion of the 2018 municipal election in our area was that unlike any election since 2002 it became extremely difficult for many of our candidates to garner votes primarily due to accusations, verbal questions (taunts) at all candidate forums and specific smear campaigns.

What added fuel to the fire was that individuals in positions to influence strategically targeted candidates with inaccurate information.

Many electors were quick to believe accusations and so the rumours (repeated over and over) became true because of a belief that the sources were inherently fair and impartial.

On the other hand, in this election many electors, including myself were justifiably appalled at how biased information being circulated became.

All candidates put their lives and values on the line in any election as well as a considerable amount of money. Most run in municipal elections because they want to serve our communities.

My ask is that as you go about your lives please take the time to stop and thank all candidates for their service to you and to the community.

It’s the right thing to do!

Linda Van Alphen

Summerland

