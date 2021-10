Re: Noisy vehicles should be monitored in Saanich (Letters, Oct. 6)

Re: Noisy vehicles should be monitored in Saanich (Letters, Oct. 6)

Regarding noisy vehicles, what about monitoring all the after-market shops catering to these noisy citizens? Has Saanich council some authority over what they’re selling to their determined-to-make-noise customers?

It’s a bit much every year, when annoying whole neighbourhoods seems to be the goal of these un-grownups.

Mary Hogan

Saanich

Saanich News