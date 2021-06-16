Letter: Take care of community if you’re bored during COVID

It's time to stop thinking "it should be all about me"

Take care of community if you’re bored during COVID

I am so tired of hearing people complain they can’t do this and can’t do that activity due to COVID.

Get out of the house or out of your car and do something for your community. People could start by walking around their neighbourhood picking up discarded fast food containers, cigarette butts and all things made from plastic as it never degrades. Next go further afield and maybe walk a mile down the road doing the same, or start cutting down the broom plants that are taking over our beautiful valley.

It’s time to stop thinking “it should be all about me”; instead it is all about us and our legacy.

Mike Wilkinson

Duncan

