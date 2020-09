I am wondering how restaurants in Sidney and North Saanich will survive the winter.

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.

I am wondering how restaurants in Sidney and North Saanich will survive the winter.

It seems that some have gotten creative with tent solutions amid this crisis. Will councils relax rules in order for more tent-like solutions during COVID?

Many of our restaurants do not have much space indoors, what with the current seating restrictions. It would be a shame if some have to close.

Andree Cranstoun

North Saanich

Peninsula News Review