LETTER: Surrey to thank for record year at Christmas Bureau

Bureau boss says Surrey is 'truly a community with great heart, compassion and generosity'

The Editor,

On behalf of the board, staff and volunteers of the Surrey Christmas Bureau, thank you Surrey!

We are truly a community with great heart, compassion and generosity. It is as a direct result of this outstanding generosity that the Christmas Bureau can report a record year. We served more families than ever before; helping 2,000 Surrey families, including almost 4,100 children, enjoy a Merry Christmas.

The increased need for service resulted in a temporary shortfall of toys during the season, but thanks to the support of local media, the people of Surrey rallied around our cause and created Christmas magic.

READ MORE: Donations down, need up at Surrey Christmas Bureau

Toys and financial donations from families, individuals, schools and local companies poured in over the last few weeks of the season, many from donors new to the Christmas Bureau.

Our popular Adopt-a-Family program also broke our previous record, with 614 families being sponsored through the program this year.

Best of all, we welcomed more new volunteers than ever before, increasing our volunteer roster to 325. Our volunteers are the true stars of the show, many of them retired folks who worked 40 hours a week at our toy depot during the height of the season.

VIDEO: Surrey Christmas Bureau launches with bike give-away

VIDEO: Behind the scenes look at the Surrey Christmas Bureau

This season has been full of heartwarming stories, from the little girl thrilled with receiving the simple gift of a pink backpack, to the single mom overwhelmed with joy upon receiving surprise Katy Perry tickets for herself and her 16-year-old daughter.

There have been tears of joy, lots of Christmas cookies and treats, many hugs and most of all, a lot of laughter and camaraderie.

I can’t wait for next year!

Lisa Werring,

Surrey Christmas Bureau