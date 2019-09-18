Surrey’s mayor has been taking heat over his stance on ride sharing in Surrey. (Photo: Black Press Media)

LETTER: Surrey mayor exists in political silo when it comes to issues like ride hailing

Like Trump, McCallum is pandering to small majority of supporters for political gain

The Editor,

As a longtime Surrey citizen and a recently retired law-enforcement professional, the latest statements by our mayor have encouraged me to step aside from my traditionally un-biased opinions of the political landscape and address how our mayor is seemingly adopting Donald Trump-like governance and with that arrogance, leading our city back to darker days.
Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum

The latest statement from Mayor McCallum to deny City of Surrey business licences is absurd and, like Trump, is pandering to a small majority of supporters for what appears to be political gain.

Most people who read the editorial section of the newspaper, I suggest, are educated and well-informed on local and regional social issues. I could go on and list all of the common sense benefits to living in a city with access to ride hailing services. Most of us understand all of that, except for our mayor.

I am going to speak to only one example of the common sense behind the access to ride hailing services – impaired and distracted driving.

Observing the effects and the often tragic consequences of an irresponsible driver’s actions is something nobody wishes or encourages. Even in the most minor circumstances where an irresponsible driver is subject to a driving prohibition and vehicle seizure, that has significant effect on that person, their family, friends and often their workplace.

Being so irresponsible to the point of causing death obviously is life-altering and is regularly conveyed to us by many credible agencies.

Our city is growing exponentially. Our youth and elderly are becoming the most populous demographic.

We are a diverse and rapidly growing community with reach and successes worldwide. Ride hailing services are embraced by most governments around the globe.

Mayor McCallum, please get out of that silo you are operating in, as you make critical decisions for our city. It is shameful to see the political leader of one of Canada’s largest cities, emulating the totalitarian behavior of a politician that is in the news cycle daily for all the wrong reasons.

The citizens of Surrey deserve better. We must move forward. Ride hailing services will get many of us there safely.

Andrew Grainger, Surrey

