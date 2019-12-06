LETTER: Surrey, let’s demand referendum on policing – or the resignation of mayor

How pathetic have things become in Surrey that an MP has been forced to speak out?

The Editor,

Re: “With so much uncertainty, Surrey needs referendum on policing transition,” the Now-Leader online.

I fully agree with Surrey MP Ken Hardie’s guest column that a referendum is needed on the matter of the Surrey Police Force.

At first I was glad to see that someone with a higher authority than those at the municipal level is finally speaking out – it is easy to ignore fellow council members and the public but harder to ignore an MP. Then I realized how pathetic it is that the situation has to get so bad, that an MP is speaking out.

Now I’m angry.

At what point is there accountability now, not in a few years, for the mayor and his puppets on council? The mayor is responsible to the citizens of Surrey and last time I checked, we are not a dictatorship.

I suggest all residents of Surrey who are as angry as I am write to council and demand a referendum – or the resignation of the mayor.

Julie Griffith, Surrey

