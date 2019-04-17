LETTER: Surprise donation created a good feeling

A couple of weeks ago my day began by picking up the Sooke Food Bank meat order from Village Foods.

The food bank van was parked outside which caught the attention of a lady who was in the store.

She approached me and asked if I was a food bank volunteer, I said yes and she pulled out her wallet and gave me the $80 in bills that she had inside. She never gave her name for tax receipt purposes, simply said that we had enough to do without getting a receipt for her.

Needless to say, that brightened my day and made for a great story to make the day of our many volunteers as well. To that lady, thank you, and I promise that your donation will be put to good use in one of our Sooke stores.

Mike Thomas, Sooke Food Bank

