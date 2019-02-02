Letter: Surgery wait lists have been a big problem

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor:

I write in support of Don Campbell’s letter, which I read in the Capital News on Jan. 23.

Orthopaedic surgery wait lists have been a big problem, causing a lot of pain for a lot of people for a long time.

Now that I am retired I do not have any up to date information, but my impression used to be that there was insufficient budgetary money to pay for operating rooms staff, to keep the surgical suites working at maximum capacity.

I am more recently informed that the current government has set monies aside to deal with the problem. If that is so, perhaps some loud new announcements would help the many hurting patients understand.

I have known Don Campbell to have been a very hard working, caring and conscientious member of society. He, his wife, and everyone else deserve better!

Sincerely,

Mike Whitaker

Kelowna