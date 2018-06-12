LETTER: Supportive housing needed – outside city

I have followed the opinions of the pros and cons for a supportive housing community downtown or out in a more rural area.

As a retired nurse of psychiatry, I am most interested in what we do and just what works to help folks get “back on their feet.”

I strongly support the construct of the social determinants of health; housing, social connection, nutrition, and meaningful work. In this respect, the San Patrignano Youth program in Italy is a most interesting, successful model emphasizing responsibilities, mentorship and the pleasure of feeling useful to, and of being respectful for, self, others and the environment. Though a youth program, the principles and execution are equally powerful for people of all ages struggling to combat and climb out of a marginal existence.

To support such principles it is important to: 1) have support services that can be flexible and available to each individual throughout their journey; 2) be in an environment that feeds not only the body, but also the spirit and soul; 3) have the opportunity to create and express oneself positively; 4) develop useful skills for future employment; and 5) progressively reclaim one’s executive functioning and ability to work collaboratively with others.

I believe this can only happen outside the city, away from triggers and temptations, with supports in place to nurture the re-polishing of forgotten skills in an environment of natural beauty where one feels safe to be vulnerable, to open up to possibility. Lets build people as well as housing.

Jan Nelms

Bowser