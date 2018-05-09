Letter: Supporting the arts in Penticton

I want to say a huge thank you to Penticton Western News for supporting the variety of arts activities in our general area and, in particular, for supporting the Penticton Arts Council.

In April, the Western News sponsored two arts awards given by the council and was roundly applauded for that. It was most gratifying to have your participation and representation at the council’s lovely evening and you were greatly appreciated.

Penticton and the area have a very active and diverse arts scene, much wider than many may realize between visual arts, music, theatre, writing, graphic arts and sculpture The paper consistently works in tandem with the Arts Council and others to keep us aware of the these happenings in our part of the world. You are greatly respected for always being ready to promote our local artists.

As the recipient of the Penticton Arts Council Music Award I send a hearty thank you for your sponsorship of that award and for all the work you do on artists’ behalf. I sincerely hope that you will keep these efforts up, we are grateful for them.

Don Wade

Naramata