Letter: Support the SPCA

In regards to the recent court proceedings on animal cruelty charges (Penticton Western News, Penticton woman gets $1,000 fine, 10-year animal prohibition, April 26), I wish to thank and congratulate the court for their work.

Any human who inflicts suffering and abuse of their fellow creatures they share this Earth with deserves firm punishment. In some countries it is apparently overlooked, but not so in Canada — another thing Canadians have to be thankful for. We have organizations such as the SPCA and child protection services who are actively doing a good job. They deserve our support and gratitude.

Neva Strand

Penticton