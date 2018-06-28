LETTER: Support the South Cariboo Aquaplex Initiative

A letter to the editor by Sue Stephens

To the editor:

Now that our recent referendum vote has reached an overwhelming “no,” is it time to think about a pool?

Not an Olympic size pool with a gym, weight room etc., but a pool for all ages, with wheelchair accessibility, available for children’s swim classes, adult aquasize programs, lap lengths and men’s and women’s change rooms, with secure lockers, drop in fees, monthly fees, even yearly memberships.

How many more professionals with families, i.e. doctors dentists etc., could we attract if there facility were available in 100 Mile House?

As there are so many wonderful lakes in the Cariboo, I feel it would be imperative for our children to be taught to swim in a safe environment, but to travel to Williams Lake or Kamloops is too far and too costly.

Many of our local physicians say how beneficial a pool would be for people needing rehab or with mobility issues.

I have recently written a letter of support for the South Cariboo Aquaplex Initiative and emailed it to sccaquaplexinitiative@hotmail.com and recommend others do the same.

Sue Stephens

Horse Lake

newsroom@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTER: Courtenay taxpayer says City is spending at an unsustainable rate
Next story
Special thanks to the Rotarians

Just Posted

Mel Semmler

  • 4 hours ago

 

Painful Truth: Only two questions for candidates

 

LETTER: Support the South Cariboo Aquaplex Initiative

  • 11 hours ago

 

LETTER: Response to: No need to be welcomed as guests

  • 11 hours ago

 

Most Read

  • Fletcher’s climate science facts are baseless, arrogant

    Tom Fletcher's recent column Making Sense of Climate Policy (Terrace Standard, May 31, 2018) appears to be another ill-informed attempt to continue the "doubt is our product" strategy of delaying public action toward ameliorating the accumulating effects of climate change.

  • LETTER: Money should be spent on connecting existing paths

    I was pleased to see the announcement that nearly $700,000 would be coming to Qualicum Beach from BikeBC. I was not pleased however to learn the money would be spent on building a bike path on Memorial Avenue between Crescent Road and Village Way.

  • MP McLeod reflects on recent session of Parliament

    Parliament has concluded another session and as I reflect back there were a number of issues in which all parties found common ground. From standing up for Canada when it came to fighting for NAFTA, or supporting five pieces of legislation including in my portfolio Bill C-70 an agreement on Cree Nation Governance.

  • Special thanks to the Rotarians

    Dear Editor,

  • LETTER: Second pool would ease aquatic angst

    A new aquatic facility in Parksville to meet the needs of our expanding community of Parksville is required now.

  • LETTER: Tax increases difficult on fixed income

    My taxes were increased 17.5 per cent; my neighbour's by $600.

  • LETTER: The word ‘junkie’ has no place in public discourse

    I was shocked and appalled to learn that Qualicum Beach Coun. Neil Horner made a sign that said, "Please don't give money to junkies..." and stood outside of Qualicum Foods holding it. He also used the term "junkies" during the council meeting June 18 and again in an online comment where he credited himself for scaring off the two homeless folks well known in QB stating, "The junkies are gone. You're welcome."