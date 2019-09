Reader says unionization may hurt efficiency and protect rotten apples

Re: RCMP pay equity a no-brainer (Our View, Sept. 11)

Thank you for supporting pay for the RCMP.

Unionization, however, may hurt efficiency and protect rotten apples.

There is a need for leadership in the RCMP. Training for officers is notably lacking.

And it’s good news that Mayor Maja Tait supports the RCMP, after her silly remark about not wanting to see the new rifles that help police officers protect her backside and theirs.

Keith Sketchley, Saanich