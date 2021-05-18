LETTER: Summerland’s lakeshore land should be protected

There is an opportunity to restore this important lakeshore habitat for fish and wildlife

Dear Editor:

I am writing to express my concern about Summerland council’s proposal to sell lakeshore land to private individuals in the location of 2450 to 2590 Landry Crescent.

The land in question formerly supported a black cottonwood riparian ecosystem. Currently, very limited natural habitat remains, but there is an opportunity to restore this important lakeshore habitat for fish and wildlife.

The community of Summerland has the ability to replant and restore this rare plant community. There are several examples of successful riparian restoration projects throughout the Summerland area. Many projects have been community-planting efforts as part of Earth Day events.

This opportunity will be lost if this public land is sold, and the “death by a thousand cuts” to our precious foreshore habitat will continue.

Riparian vegetation is essential to water quality and soil conservation. Unfortunately, we have lost an estimated 85 per cent of valley bottom riparian habitat in the Okanagan. The conservation and restoration of remaining riparian areas is essential to maintaining healthy natural landscapes and providing economic sustainability.

Lakeshore habitat is a natural asset that we all enjoy. The public has the opportunity to express their opposition to the sale of this important lakeshore habitat. Take a moment to share your concerns with Summerland council before May 25 and urge them to retain the current dedication and restore riparian vegetation to protect fish and wildlife habitat.

Lisa Scott, chair

Summerland Environmental Science Group

Summerland

