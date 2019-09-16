LETTER: Summerland one-day recycling service appreciated

Dear Editor:
Kudos to Summerland Council and staff for hosting the drop-by recycling depot on Saturday, Sept. 14.
So many seniors, condo and apartment dwellers appreciate the opportunity to recycle but don’t have the means to get to the landfill.
Perhaps these efforts could be done once every quarter.
The location of this iteration of the pop-up was terrific – the storage yard between the arena and the lumber yard.
Let’s see more of this!
Jerry Flaman
Summerland
