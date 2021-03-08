LETTER: Summerland housing development supported

Dear Editor:
I live in Silver Birch Place and I support the five-storey development proposed for Jubilee Road East.
Silver Birch Place has six condos and we are living in an industrial area. The privilege of living so close to Summerland’s amenities lets so many of us enjoy walking rather than driving to them.
A concern was that the proposed five-storey development would block the view. What view? Anything to distract from the concrete slab of the fruit storage building would be wonderful.
Loss of our low crime rate environment? What is being implied here?
The sun would be blocked out? Summerland’s summers can be hot, hot, hot. Welcome shade. Environmentally, we need to think build up, not out.
Inclusiveness would be a great legacy for Summerland
Carol MacKenzie
Summerland
