LETTER: Summerland has wasted money

Dear Editor:

Over the years Summerland has had some bad mayors, councillors and department administrators but this present city hall group have to be the worst!

All reports tell us the city is broke but this group has wasted thousand of dollars on very questionable projects.

Some examples are Banks Crescent, regional use of our dump, striped crosswalks, etc.

Now they want to increase our taxes — property, electrical, water, sewer, garbage, recycle — for more frivolous projects like a $600,000 skate park, we already have one that is used by a few.

We can only hope the citizens of Summerland throw these incompetents out in the coming election and the new council has the stuff to get rid of the high-priced administration staff.

Bill Cook

Summerland