LETTER: Summerland council should reconsider solar project

Dear Editor:

As it has now come to light that the cost numbers and greenhouse gas emissions numbers are inaccurate, we need to stop the solar project and hold another public hearing and be completely transparent with all the data being presented.

The general public are becoming much more aware of this project, and I believe a well advertised public engagement hearing is needed.

The Summerland roads are in terrible shape, and many need repairing and repainted with new traffic lines. I’ll bet the $1.6 million to be spent on this solar project would fix up a lot of roads, and the district might even need a new or newer truck or two.

Mayor and council, please reconsider and rescind the Summerland Solar Project for the financial benefit to all residents.

Brian Wilkey

Summerland

