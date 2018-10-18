LETTER: Summerland council and trustee candidates supported

Dear Editor:

I am writing to express my support for two candidates running in this next election.

Linda and Marty Van Alphen are both my neighbours and my friends.

I have had the pleasure of knowing them for close to 20 years.

This past year I have enjoyed working along side Linda at the free fruit and vegetable stand that has been such a blessing to the community and to both of us. This is just the kind of thing Linda is always doing.

My son grew up in School District 67 and I have had the confidence in her role as trustee for over 15 years. I have always know that she has our students’ best interests in mind.

She has stamina and love that shows in every service she gives.

Marty is such a sincere, warm man. He is one of us and his concerns reflect our concerns.

He isn’t out to speak flowery words but he goes after what the citizens of Summerland really need.

I trust him fully for Summerland councillor.

Good luck to both of you.

Cherith Robson

Summerland

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.