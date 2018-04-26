Letter: Street sweeping lacking in Blind Bay

Since mid-March, I have phoned Blind Bay's road maintenance contractor (JPW) twice, inquiring when street sweeping would commence. I was told likely around April 1.

The main highways are now done, as is Balmoral Road, but finding a street sweeper in Blind Bay is akin to finding a White Rhino!

Rocks fly and clouds of dust arise every time cars pass, making walking dangerous and unbearable for our school children and seniors. Those suffering from asthma breathe this dust daily, from their lawns and in their homes (circulated by furnaces). Many people have even resorted to hand sweeping streets in front of their homes. Since sweeping machines use water, past rains should have assisted you – not hindered you!

Is it a shortage of drivers again? Or is it the price of gas?

Car 54 (JPW)… where are you?

Ken Smith,

Blind Bay

