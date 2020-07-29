LETTER – Stores without mask policies are showing a disregard for their clientele

Dear editor,

In the last couple of weeks, I have gone to several stores and have been shocked and disappointed to see that no store employees were wearing masks.

The whole idea of the masks is that by wearing them, ‘I protect you, You protect me.’

Therefore, these stores were not interested in protecting their customers!

My family and I will not be shopping at these stores during the pandemic, and perhaps beyond, as they have demonstrated such a disregard for their customers.

It saddens me.

I am forced to rely on whatever online sources I can find, rather than shopping locally… except for Costco where they value their customers and wear those masks.

Sharon Scheidl,

Comox

