Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Store doing its part
I'm so pleased that Thrifty's continues to sanitize their grocery carts, ensures safe distancing is maintained in the store, and does a super job in looking after their customers. I think their good work should be mentioned in your paper.
I’m so pleased that Thrifty’s continues to sanitize their grocery carts, ensures safe distancing is maintained in the store, and does a super job in looking after their customers. I think their good work should be mentioned in your paper.
Tony Blenman
North Saanich
Goldstream News Gazette