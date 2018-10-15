LETTER: Stop the personal sniping this Saanich election

Attending a Saanich municipal council meeting several years ago, I was disgusted to hear personal sniping of the recently elected mayor by some councillors. No councillor came to his rescue and nothing was accomplished. These petty obstructions impaired Saanich business. Very likely, this explains Mayor Richard Atwell’s formation of a compatible slate of individuals with different views and priorities but willing to move forward with civility. To understand the present, we need to review the past.

Michael A. Ross

Saanich