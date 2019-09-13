LETTER: Stop making Chilliwack sound mean

I never cease to be amazed that every time an individual or group does not get the response they want, Chilliwack becomes a horrible place to live — the people are backward (see Paul Henderson’s column in The Progress, page 8, Friday, August 6) and Christian people are so mean. Chilliwack is a great place to live and the people are top of the line, charitable and kind! It is not necessary for one to accept all kinds of behaviour as right, if it goes against everything you believe.

One can still be a good and “modern” thinker and disagree with something which you do not necessarily think is to society’s benefit.

I know of no other town that has so much charitable giving to the poor, the abused, and the street people, et cetera, as Chilliwack does.

Bullying is not right for any reason and the cure starts in the home — just as the bullied should get the support they need in their home.

Stop making Chilliwack sound like such a mean place.

Our council made a good and thoughtful decision on the crosswalk situation. Thank you to them.

Carol Gray

Chilliwack