Ally Hobenshield of the Vernon Velocity robs the ring from Michelle Koebel of the TORL Thunder in U12 ringette action at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Letter: Stop calling athletes products

Reader says the term products must go from sports vernacular

Dear Morning Star,

On the Sports page Feb. 13, you have an article about four young women ringette players. Below their picture, you refer to them as Vernon “products.” The term products is frequently used for athletes.

Respectfully, I would ask you to stop using the word products when referring to athletes. They are not products they are players, and in this case, they are young women ringette players. Products is a dehumanizing term and brings to mind something like wooden, aluminum or plastic etc.

Related: Local teams medal in Calgary

I wonder if anyone else out there has the same thoughts?

David M. Kennedy

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Corns about herbicide use in Interior forests
Next story
LETTER: Tandem garage design should be limited in Langley developments

Just Posted

Most Read