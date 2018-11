Local woman has had three sets of flags stolen from her front lawn

Editor,

Two Canadian flags were stolen from my home on Reid Street, from the front porch. I would like them back. It happened at 2 a.m.

The flags have been up for a few years.I’ve had about three sets that have ‘walked away’. I had one on a flagpole in the ground, and even that was stolen.

If thieves will steal that, what else will they steal?

Olive Pipe,

Quesnel, B.C.

READ MORE: Quesnel crime rate almost four times national average in 2017