LETTER: Stolen bike had been used in health routine

Summerland man used mountain bike for physical exercise to stave off another heart operation

Dear Editor:

Will the individual or individuals who trespassed onto private property on Dickson Avenue and damaged our van and stole my Kona mountain bike last week please return it.

My bike was purchased for a fundamental part of a medical routine that I need in keeping one foot out of the grave.

I ahve severe heart disease and I depend on that bike in the summer as a key form of required physical exercise.

I have had five heart operations already and I was using that bike to stave off another.

My wife and I are both pensioners on a very small pension and we’ve had to save our pennies to purchase that bike.

My Kona bike was white with lime green accents on the front and rear.

it had a black Axiom bike rack on the back.

The wheel frames are embossed with white lettering Easton. It has front and rear disc brakes.

We had purchased it from Penticton’s Bike Barn.

Please, anyone with information about my stolen bike contact the Summerland RCMP.

Paul Morrissey

Summerland

