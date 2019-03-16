Letter: Still time to have a say in OSA fate

As in my previous letter of March 3 on the topic, I am deeply upset about the board’s determination that Okanagan School of the Arts (OSA) and the Shatford Centre must close unless some miracle occurs to reverse the apparent financial doldrums in which they find themselves.

This letter is to urge anyone concerned about the centre and the arts in our area to come to the special meeting at the Shatford at 6 p.m. on March 21.

If you attend without a membership, you cannot speak or vote but can be there as a witness to this very important decision. However, if you join, before the 21st or at the door before the meeting, then you can take part in the debate and have a say in the outcome.

Forms for joining the OSA are available at the Shatford (hours online or call 250-770-7668) and for March the cost is a mere $20 payable by cheque, cash, debit or credit card. You can also join by phone with a credit card.

Please come to the meeting, preferably as a member; help make the miracle happen.

As a member of this community, your voice is needed to be part of the solution not the dismantling of a 60-plus years old institution and the 10-plus years work of many people to remake the Shatford as the OSA’s historic home and a centre for the South Okanagan’s artistic and cultural life.

Eva Durance

Penticton