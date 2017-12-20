LETTER: Stand up and face the music, Alberni writer tells logging companies

To the Editor,

Re: Forest companies cancel Alberni council appearance, Dec. 7.

It’s a shame that a logging company can’t even send a representative to a public council meeting. I remember back in the day at Franklin River Logging Camp when the manager would call the crew of 700 or more men to a meeting in the marshaling yard. He would stand on a bench to be seen by all. It may be good news or bad news.

The bad news would be about workers being hurt on the job or a long layoff coming—not easy to face 700 loggers with bad news.

The manager more than likely would not be liked, but he would be respected for standing up and telling us how it was.

Sadly, I feel that type of manager is gone, along with a lot of loggers. It’s highly unlikely there are 700 loggers in the whole Alberni Valley, let alone one logging camp.

David Horst,

Port Alberni