Email letters@comoxvalleyrecord.com

LETTER – Squeaky bike wheel gets the oil with this Courtenay council

Dear editor,

Dear editor,

As a taxpayer in Courtenay, I have watched with interest and some dismay at the expense that we as taxpayers have been required to pay to award the squeaky wheels riding bicycles.

For a start, we should look a the bottleneck at the top of 5th Street caused by the narrowing of the roadway with bike lanes and piles of dirt. Not only was this an expensive exercise in futility but it has caused a very expensive cleanup and gardening expense for us taxpayers. Not only when it was built but the cost of the ongoing work required to keep the dirt in place and not dropping out on the roadway. You may ask why this comment today, well sir it behooves me to wonder why a four-metre (13 foot) wide 6th Street bridge is not large enough (Comox Valley Cycling Coalition advocates wider 6th Street bridge, Jan 27 Record).

First, there should be a requirement that all cyclists should walk their bikes across the bridges both 5th and 6th street but also the 17th Street bridge. Now we come to the important item in the letter, it is time that cyclists pay their way as we who drive autos pay our way: It is time to licence all bicycles. In conclusion, the coalition argument about getting people out of cars is irrelevant as our government says all gas guzzlers will be replaced by electric autos. Nuff said.

Rick Kellow,

Courtenay

Comox Valley Record

Previous story
LETTER: What hope means to a 10-year-old Langley child
Next story
‘Out of the world’ literacy options for kids today

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Hope through ALS clinincal trials needed in the province, says B.C. man

    Greg Gowe, diagnosed with ALS calls on the government for better treatment options

  • Housing policy adopted by Houston council

    Just in time for last week being Literacy Week, January 24 to January 31, the Dze L K'ant Friendship Centre and Houston Link to Learning put up temporary "story walk" signs in Steelhead Park and the Duck Pond Walking Trails to help entertain and build literacy skills among younger readers.

  • Wood heating replacement rebate values increase

    Goal is to reduce particulate matter in the air

  • Crossroads Cannabis to have public hearing

    A public hearing is set for Crossroads Cannabis on Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., under the Village of Burns Lake liquor and cannabis policy, to collect the views of residents regarding the "Crossroads Cannabis" cannabis license application to operate a non-medical cannabis retail store at Unit A 166 Highway 16, which was previously the KFC.

  • OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: A plant-rich diet is good for people, and the planet

    The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated individual action, such as staying home and washing hands, in order to reduce harm to the greater community during a time of crisis.

  • Buck Flats road to see increased traffic until March 31

    The District of Houston is notifying residents of an increase in industrial, especially logging traffic between January 25 and March 31. The traffic will be turning on to the Buck Flats road at the intersection at six kilometres and down the hill to the Rabbit Trail. The additional traffic will be due to a temporary seasonal intersection at six kilometres then travelling northbound to the highway. "The intersection will be marked with signage indicating the activity, and there are adequate sightlines at the intersection for the road speeds," said the District's Facebook post. According to Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club, the spot is just below where the trails' parking lot turns in. "Please use caution and watch for trucks. Be uber cautious on those two tight corners - going up and down. Other years it was not a big problem as the road was very well maintained while logging traffic was involved. Heads up everyone!" said an email update from the ski club. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today)

  • LDAC’s first virtual concert and art show of the year released

    The first Lakes District Arts Council (LDAC) virtual performance and Off The Wall Art Show of the new year features photographs by the Southside's own Mike Robertson and music by the classical piano and violin duo of meagan&amy.