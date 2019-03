To the editor:

I agree with the assessment by Ian Pooley in his letter to Capital News dated March 13, 2019.

I wish to add that the indiscriminate costly sprawl moreover destroyed valuable irreplaceable agricultural land and the natural landscape!

Were planners asleep or afraid to speak up or are politicians ignorant of planning principals? You may learn something by looking at https://www.pibc.bc.ca/content//what-planning.

John Cornelissen

Kelowna