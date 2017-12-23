LETTER: Speeding is not a problem on the West Shore

Speeding in Colwood and on the West Shore is not a problem. It is an epidemic and the police don't seem to be doing much about it.

There is no vaccine to give the speeders to help cure this epidemic. What we need is more traffic control and enforcement. School zone campaigns throughout the year are great but what about the people that live on the main roads and side streets.

The only thing going around to help is the electronic sign posting your speed manned by volunteers. You can see people checking their speed on their speedometers to make sure they are correct, but not slowing down. I have yet to see a sign on Sooke Road. There is supposed to be a traffic enforcement division with the RCMP but it seems to be undermanned or just not doing its job.

Please help us cure this epidemic before more injuries occur and lives are lost.

The speed limit on Sooke Road in Colwood is 50 kilometres an hour not 50 miles per hour. Please slow down to around 60 km/h here and maybe leave home a few minutes earlier so you don’t think you have to speed.

Just because other people speed doesn’t mean you have to.

Greg Bell

Colwood