LETTER: Speeders have Fort Langley resident concerned about safety

Dear Editor,

I read about all the crazy speeding drivers going thru Fort Langley, and I agree it is out of control. We live on 88th, and I have come to believe that it is the replacement to the Mission quarter mile track.‎

It’s a residential street that most of us have to back out onto to get out of our driveway. Good luck trying to get out when ‎cars are flying by or passing on the double solid line because some one is actually doing the posted speed limit.

Last year my neighbours and I decide to put out child markers to try to slow down traffic after their little guy bounced off a speeding car. It’s was a solution that we came up with. Now we got a sign that tells drivers how fast they are going. Wow! Isn’t that what a speedometer is for. Not much help that is for sure. We need something that actually slows a car and bikes down.

Right now when you turn west off of Glover Road heading up 88th that means open it up and see how fast you can go.

It’s only a matter of time‎ before something real bad happens if nothing gets done soon.

Brad McCracken, Fort Langley

