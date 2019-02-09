Letter: Speculation tax discriminates against B.C. residents

Letters to the editor should be no longer than 250 words and will be edited. Include your address (it won’t be published). E-mail editor@nanaimobulletin.com.

To the editor:

It is time for Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson to call for the resignation of NDP leader John Horgan, and Green Leader Andrew Weaver, for passing an illegal piece of legislation called Speculation Tax.

This act discriminates against a specific group of B.C. residents, (traditional Liberal voters) and not the entire province.

This segregation is unconstitutional and the requirement for ratification, (to opt out) of the tax is illegal in intent. As homeowners we are required to state our primary residence to claim our home owners grant, so the province has this information.

Our government is supposed to act in an ethical and legal manner and Horgan and Weaver have broken their oath to the province and Canadian constitution and should be relieved of their positions. I state Wilkinson to do your duty the province.

Tom Bennett

Kelowna