Won't the speculators/vacation property owners move outside the new boundaries?

Maybe somebody out there can help me figure this out.

The new NDP speculators tax in Kelowna and West Kelowna will drive down housing prices in that area, that I understand. Won’t the people that were planning on investment/vacation properties in that area simply invest in outlying areas (ie Penticton) thus driving up prices in those areas?

If this tax is expanded to Penticton, won’t the speculators/vacation property owners move outside the new boundaries? Just wondering.

George Murai

Penticton