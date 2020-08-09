LETTER – South Courtenay homeowners would have known about path right of way

Dear editor,

I have mixed feelings about complaints of homeowners impacted by the new trail south of Courtenay.

People who don’t know the history will commiserate with ‘those poor’ homeowners who are being impacted, but the reality is that the path right of way has existed for decades, and they built on or near it in knowledge of that.

RELATED: Residents want City to move proposed trail route

For 30 years living in Royston, I was aware of efforts for the trail to be pushed through being resisted by homeowners. When you purchase a property you know what right of ways exist, so building on them is at your own risk. My current property backs onto an undeveloped city-owned right of way. My neighbour uses the 30 feet as his own, building a workshop and a fence on it. But that does not dismiss the fact that it is not his property.

I hope the city and homeowners can come to an arrangement that works for all, as the public has been wanting this path extension for decades.

Grace Callum,

Courtenay

Comox Valley Record